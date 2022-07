Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair

July 29 - August 7, 2022

The Fredericksburg Fair is 283! Founded in 1738, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is the oldest fair in the United States. Join us in celebrating traditional fair events, contests, entertainment, food and fun for the whole family! Located at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Friday, July 29 ~ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Demolition Derby - 7:00 PM - Motor Sports Park

Miss Fredericksburg Fair Pageant - 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Saturday, July 30 ~ 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Saturday, July 30 is “Military Appreciation Day” – Any active, reservist or retired service person with valid military ID will receive one (1) complimentary daily admission ticket valid on Saturday, July 30, 2022 only.

Mountain View Mud Bog - 12:30 PM - Motor Sports Park

DJ Bill Carroll - 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Sunday, July 31 ~ 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

TBA - Motor Sports Park

Groove Patrol - 5:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Monday, August 1 ~ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Monday, August 1 – “Law Enforcement/First Responder's Appreciation Night” – Any person with valid ID will receive one (1) complimentary daily admission ticket valid on Monday, August 1, 2022 only.

Mountain View ATV Drag Races - 7:00 PM - Motor Sports Park

DJ Bill Carroll - 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Tuesday, August 2 ~ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Tuesday, August 2 - “$5.00 Tuesday”. All general admission tickets in all age groups are $5.00.

DJ Bill Carroll- 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

TBA - Motor Sports Park

Wednesday, August 3 ~ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Wednesday, August 3 – “College Night” – Any person with a valid college ID will receive one (1) complimentary daily admission ticket valid on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 only.

Demolition Derby - 7:00 PM - Motor Sports Park

Thunder 104.5's Rising Star - 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Thursday, August 4 ~ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Thursday, August 4 – “Educator's Appreciation Night” – Any person with a valid school system/education ID will receive one (1) complimentary daily admission ticket valid on Thursday, August 4, 2022 only.

TBA - Motorsports Park

DJ Bill Carroll - 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Friday, August 5 ~ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Demolition Derby - 7:00 PM - Motor Sports Park

The Real Deal Band - 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Saturday, August 6 ~ 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Mountain View Mud Bog - 12:30 PM - Motor Sports Park

Steve Jarrell and Friends - 7:00 PM - Fairway Stage

Sunday, August 7 ~ 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

TBA - Motor Sports Park

Memories of Elvis - 3:00 PM

No Cattle Showing on Sunday, August 7.